

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan has been injured during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher.

Video of the play shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.

Tonight’s #OHL regular season game between the @GoLondonKnights and host @OHLIceDogs has been postponed due to a serious on-ice injury.



In consideration of the player, staff and spectators, the game will be rescheduled at a later date. pic.twitter.com/dFE3CEEkcO — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 13, 2019

Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

The IceDogs said in a tweet that Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.

“In consideration of the player, staff and spectators and given the serious nature of the injury to Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan, the game has been postponed and will be rescheduled a later date,” the OHL said in a statement released Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.