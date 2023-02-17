

The Canadian Press





The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian receiver Lemar Durant to a one-year contract Friday.

Durant, 30, had 12 catches for 112 yards and a TD in 11 regular-season games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season.

The six-foot-two, 218-pound Vancouver native, has appeared in 85 career regular-season CFL contests with Calgary, B.C. and Hamilton, registering 195 receptions for 2,465 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Durant won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2018. He was named the top Canadian in the Stampeders' 27-16 victory over Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.