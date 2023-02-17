Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran Canadian receiver Lemar Durant
Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Lemar Durant (1) is unable to hang onto a pass while being tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Deatrick Nichols (1) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian receiver Durant to a one-year contract Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 17, 2023 11:12AM EST
The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian receiver Lemar Durant to a one-year contract Friday.
Durant, 30, had 12 catches for 112 yards and a TD in 11 regular-season games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season.
The six-foot-two, 218-pound Vancouver native, has appeared in 85 career regular-season CFL contests with Calgary, B.C. and Hamilton, registering 195 receptions for 2,465 yards with 14 touchdowns.
Durant won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2018. He was named the top Canadian in the Stampeders' 27-16 victory over Ottawa.
