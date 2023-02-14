Ottawa Redblacks sign free-agent defensive back Brooks
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (80) makes a catch and scores a touchdown as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Tunde Adeleke (2) and defensive back Cariel Brooks (26) defend during second half CFL football action in Toronto on Friday, August 26, 2022. The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive back Brooks to one-year contract Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023 12:41PM EST
The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to one-year contract Tuesday.
Brooks, 31, spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games last year.
He has appeared in 70 career CFL games, registering 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
Brooks helped Hamilton to Grey Cup appearances in 2019, and 2021 while being named league all-star in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.