

The Canadian Press





The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to one-year contract Tuesday.

Brooks, 31, spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games last year.

He has appeared in 70 career CFL games, registering 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Brooks helped Hamilton to Grey Cup appearances in 2019, and 2021 while being named league all-star in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.