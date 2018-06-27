

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ricky Ray's season is done.

A CFL source told The Canadian Press on Wednesday the veteran quarterback isn't planning to return to the Toronto Argonauts this year after suffering a neck injury in their 41-7 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

The source said Ray made the statement to some players after he met with doctors.

It's unclear whether Ray has played his final down in the CFL. He seriously pondered retirement following Toronto's Grey Cup win over Calgary last year before ultimately deciding to return for a 16th season in Canada.

Ray, 38, was injured in the third quarter after being sandwiched between Calgary defensive linemen Ja'Gared Davis and Cordarro Law. Play was halted for over 20 minutes as medical personnel treated Ray.

He left the field on a stretcher with his head immobilized and taken to a Toronto hospital. On Monday, the Argos said Ray was released from hospital and resting at home but that he'd "miss significant time this season," as a result of the injury.

Ray has been a model of resiliency during his Argos tenure, successfully overcoming knee injuries, a partially deflated lung and shoulder surgery to return to the lineup.

But watching a respected future Hall of Fame player leaving the field strapped down on a stretcher was certainly concerning to fans as well as players and officials on both teams.

James Franklin will get the start when the Argos (0-2) host the Edmonton Eskimos on July 7.

Franklin was 8-of-13 passing for 65 yards versus Calgary and scored the Argos' lone TD on a 10-yard run.