

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders and Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.

The CFL made the announcement Thursday.

Mitchell, who won the award in 2016, threw a CFL-high 35 touchdown passes this season. The native of Katy, Texas, helped Calgary (13-5) finish atop the West Division standings.

Masoli finished second among CFL passers with 5,209 yards in his first full season as Hamilton's starter. He helped the Ticats (8-10) earn second in the East Division with a league-high 12 300-yard passing contests.

The other award finalists include: linebackers Adam Bighill of Winnipeg and Larry Dean of Hamilton (defensive player); running back Andrew Harris of Winnipeg and Ottawa receiver Brad Sinopoli (top Canadian); tackle Stanley Bryant of Winnipeg and guard Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton (top lineman); kickers Ty Long of B.C. and Ottawa's Lewis Ward (special teams); Ward and Saskatchewan receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert (rookie); and Saskatchewan's Chris Jones and Ottawa's Rick Campbell (coach of the year).

The CFL will honour its top individual performers Nov. 22 in Edmonton.