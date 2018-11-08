Quarterbacks Masoli, Mitchell named finalists for CFL's top player award
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) speaks with wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) on the sidelines during first half CFL Football game action against the BC Lions in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, September 29, 2018. An all-star nod for Masoli in his first season as a CFL starter. Masoli was named as one of Hamilton's nine starters on the East Division squad Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:45AM EST
TORONTO - Quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders and Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.
The CFL made the announcement Thursday.
Mitchell, who won the award in 2016, threw a CFL-high 35 touchdown passes this season. The native of Katy, Texas, helped Calgary (13-5) finish atop the West Division standings.
Masoli finished second among CFL passers with 5,209 yards in his first full season as Hamilton's starter. He helped the Ticats (8-10) earn second in the East Division with a league-high 12 300-yard passing contests.
The other award finalists include: linebackers Adam Bighill of Winnipeg and Larry Dean of Hamilton (defensive player); running back Andrew Harris of Winnipeg and Ottawa receiver Brad Sinopoli (top Canadian); tackle Stanley Bryant of Winnipeg and guard Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton (top lineman); kickers Ty Long of B.C. and Ottawa's Lewis Ward (special teams); Ward and Saskatchewan receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert (rookie); and Saskatchewan's Chris Jones and Ottawa's Rick Campbell (coach of the year).
The CFL will honour its top individual performers Nov. 22 in Edmonton.