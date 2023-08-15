

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors will open the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto is in East Group C with the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

The Raptors begin the tournament at home against the Celtics on Nov. 17 followed by a road game against the Magic on Nov. 21.

Toronto will then host the Bulls on Nov. 24 and conclude group play on Nov. 28 on the road against the Nets.

Eight teams advance to knockout round: one first-place team from each of the six groups and a wild-card team from each conference.

The tournament ends in Las Vegas with the semifinals on Dec. 7 and championship game on Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.