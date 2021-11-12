Raptors guard Fred VanVleet fined by NBA for making obscene gesture during game
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 8:33PM EST
NEW YORK - Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
The incident occurred with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 115-109 victory over the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
VanVleet had hit a key three-point shot shortly before making the gesture as he returned to the Toronto bench area.
He finished the game with a team-high 32 points.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.