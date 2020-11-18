Raptors take San Diego State point guard Malachi Flynn with 29th pick in NBA draft
San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn (22) drives to the rim for a basket against Air Force in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 11:07PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors selected point guard Malachi Flynn with the 29th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound Flynn led San Diego State to a 30-2 record, and a No. 6 national ranking.
The 22-year-old, the youngest of seven children, played two seasons at Washington State before transferring to SDSU. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points on 44 per cent shooting and 37.3 per cent shooting from three-point range, plus 5.1 assists through 32 games for the Aztecs.
Flynn is known as a solid pick-and-roll player, and a tenacious defender.
He joins a backcourt of similarly small guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, who will become a free agent on Friday.
The Raptors also hold the 59th pick in the draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.