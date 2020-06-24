

Web staff, CP24.com





Several Toronto Blue Jays players and staff members in Dunedin, Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN has learned.

The team’s spring training complex in Dunedin was shut down last week after a player showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

"The Blue Jays are following protocols put in place for this scenario, including guidelines from MLB and the club's medical team. As a result, the Blue Jays have suspended operations at their Dunedin facilities for the time being,” the team said in a statement at that time.

More to come.