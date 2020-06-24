CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Several Blue Jays players, staff in Dunedin test positive for COVID-19
Workers walk past the main entrance to the TD Ballpark, the Florida home of Toronto Blue Jays, as they get the stadium ready in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 3:17PM EDT
Several Toronto Blue Jays players and staff members in Dunedin, Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN has learned.
The team’s spring training complex in Dunedin was shut down last week after a player showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
"The Blue Jays are following protocols put in place for this scenario, including guidelines from MLB and the club's medical team. As a result, the Blue Jays have suspended operations at their Dunedin facilities for the time being,” the team said in a statement at that time.
More to come.