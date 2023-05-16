Snoop Dogg says Ottawa Senators bid will include equity for First Nations
Snoop Dogg shouted out Canada's First Nations in his ongoing social media campaign to promote his bid to buy the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Snoop posted a video to Instagram in a recording studio and wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Instagram/@snoopdogg
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Snoop Dogg shouted out Canada's First Nations in his ongoing social media campaign to promote his bid to buy the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
The rapper is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.
Snoop Dogg posted a video to Instagram yesterday in a recording studio and wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey.
He said in the video that he and Sparks were "trying to do something, trying to make a difference" with the bid.
Sportsnet reports that the Sparks-led bid would include an equity stake for local First Nations communities.
Postmedia says that four groups submitted bids and one of those was at the US$1 billion mark.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.