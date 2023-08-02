

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts released veteran American receiver Markeith Ambles on Wednesday.

Ambles, 31, had 72 receptions for 737 yards and five TDs last season in helping Toronto win the Grey Cup.

He didn't see action this season due to an ankle injury but had just resumed practising before being let go.

The six-foot-two, 197-pound Ambles spent three seasons with Calgary (2018-19, 2021), registering 117 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in his first year with the club.

Ambles simply got caught up in a numbers game with Toronto.

The team has no shortage of quality receivers in Americans DaVaris Daniels, Damonte Coxie and Cam Phillips along with Canadians Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Dejon Brissett and David Ungerer III.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.