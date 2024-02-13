

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Tunde Adeleke and linebacker Fraser Sopik on Tuesday, the opening day of CFL free agency.

Adeleke and Sopik are both Canadians.

Adeleke, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The five-foot-10, 208-pound former Carleton star appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2023, registering 31 tackles, three special-teams tackles and one forced fumble.

Adeleke, of Ottawa, began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and won a Grey Cup with the franchise the following season.

Sopik, 26, spent last season with Hamilton, registering two tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 regular-season contests.

Sopik, a Toronto native, began his CFL career with Calgary, playing three seasons with the Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.