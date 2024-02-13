Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian free agents Tunde Adeleke, Fraser Sopik
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (80) gets into the endzone for a touchdown as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Tunde Adeleke (2) defends during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, July 21, 2023. The Toronto Argonauts signed Adeleke and linebacker Fraser Sopik on Tuesday, the opening day of CFL free agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2024 3:15PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Tunde Adeleke and linebacker Fraser Sopik on Tuesday, the opening day of CFL free agency.
Adeleke and Sopik are both Canadians.
Adeleke, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The five-foot-10, 208-pound former Carleton star appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2023, registering 31 tackles, three special-teams tackles and one forced fumble.
Adeleke, of Ottawa, began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and won a Grey Cup with the franchise the following season.
Sopik, 26, spent last season with Hamilton, registering two tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 regular-season contests.
Sopik, a Toronto native, began his CFL career with Calgary, playing three seasons with the Stampeders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.