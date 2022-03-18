

The Canadian Press





SARASOTA, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays belted seven doubles to batter the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 in their Grapefruit League opener on Friday.

Shortstop Jordan Groshans, first baseman Greg Bird, catchers Danny Jansen and Tyler Heineman, centre-fielder Mallex Smith, second baseman Vinny Capra and right-fielder Logan Warmoth all doubled for Toronto in the spring training win.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios surrendered two hits and two earned runs before getting the hook with two out in the first inning.

Toronto managed to chase Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins after 2.2 innings of work, tagging him for six runs on four hits.

With the Blue Jays clinging to a 6-5 lead, Heineman connected on a two-RBI double in the top of the ninth to seal the victory.

Orioles shortstop Richie Martin was 1-for-2 with three RBI in the loss.

Ten different batters combined on 10 hits for the Blue Jays, while the Orioles mustered only seven hits off Toronto pitching.

Baltimore also committed four errors to Toronto's one.

The Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.