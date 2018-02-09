Blue Jays sign Ont. relief pitcher John Axford to minor-league deal
Oakland Athletics pitcher John Axford works against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 3:57PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Canadian relief pitcher John Axford to a minor-league deal.
The deal, announced by the team on Friday, includes an invitation to major league spring training.
Axford, from Port Dover, Ont., spent the last two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander pitched 21 innings for Oakland in 2017, going 0-1 with a 6.43 earned-run average, 17 walks and 21 strikeouts.
Axford had his best season in 2011, when he led the league in saves (46) and allowed just 16 earned runs over 73 2/3 innings as a closer for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Axford played five seasons with Milwaukee from 2009-13.
The 34-year-old was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the seventh round of the 2001 draft and in the 42nd round by Cincinnati in 2005.
He signed with Milwaukee in 2008.
More Blue Jays News
- Blue Jays hope healthy pitcher Sanchez can stabilize starting rotation
- Blue Jays sign Ont. relief pitcher John Axford to minor-league deal
- Donaldson responds to columnist on Twitter, says he wants to remain a Blue Jay
- Jays hire former pitcher Aardsma as co-ordinator of player development
- Rogers CFO: Blue Jays not for sale, but stock price doesn't reflect team's value
Top Sports News
- Former Maple Leafs player Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams charged with sexual assault
- LeBron excited by Cavs' additions, says he hopes Isaiah Thomas 'can get that bounce back'
- Canada's Morris and Lawes finding their groove in mixed curling as they improve record to 3-1
- Canada looks to make the most of a once-in-a-lifetime hockey opportunity at winter games
- Virtue and Moir lead Team Canada into opening ceremony at winter games