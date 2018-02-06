Jays hire former pitcher Aardsma as co-ordinator of player development
New York Mets relief pitcher David Aardsma walks through the dugout after leaving a baseball game during the thirteenth inning after walking in a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, July 4, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 3:13PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays hired former relief pitcher David Aardsma on Tuesday as their co-ordinator of player development.
Aardsma last pitched in the big leagues in 2015, appearing in 33 games with the Atlanta Braves.
He pitched 14 games with Triple A Buffalo in 2016 before joining an independent league last season.
The 36-year-old from Denver spent nine years in the majors (2004-15) with eight teams including two seasons with Seattle (2009-10).
Aardsma was selected by San Francisco 22nd overall in the 2003 draft.
More Blue Jays News
- Jays hire former pitcher Aardsma as co-ordinator of player development
- Rogers CFO: Blue Jays not for sale, but stock price doesn't reflect team's value
- Blue Jays confirm signing of free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson
- Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system at time of plane crash: autopsy
- Blue Jays acquire outfielder Randal Grichuk in trade with Cardinals
Top Sports News
- Nude photos of ex-NHL player Mike Zigomanis not 'shocking,' Appeal Court rules
- Argonauts re-sign defensive lineman Ken Bishop through 2018 season
- Leafs' goaltender Andersen participates in full practice after leaving game
- Colts hire Pats offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels as next head coach
- Mets and third baseman Todd Frazier agree to terms on $17M, 2-year deal