Pete Walker, Luis Rivera return as Blue Jays name 2019 coaching staff
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (left) gets a mound visit from pitching coach Pete Walker as catcher Russell Martin (right) and first baseman Justin Smoak listen in during sixth inning American League baseball action against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 9:10PM EST
TORONTO -- New Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo named his coaching staff on Tuesday for the 2019 Toronto Blue Jays season.
Montoyo brought back pitching coach Pete Walker and third base coach Luis Rivera, who have spent a total of 16 seasons in Toronto.
The Blue Jays also promoted from within the organization, naming Guillermo Martinez as hitting coach and John Schneider as major league coach.
Joining bench coach Dave Hudgens, the club hired Mark Budzinski as first base coach, Matt Buschmann as bullpen coach, and Shelley Duncan as Major League field co-ordinator.
Montoyo was hired by Toronto as John Gibbbons's replacement on Oct. 25.
More Blue Jays News
- Pete Walker, Luis Rivera return as Blue Jays name 2019 coaching staff
- Blue Jays claim right-hander Oliver Drake off waivers
- Canadian scientist names new beetle after Jose Bautista
- Jays prospect Griffin Conine suspended 50 games for drug violation
- Blue Jays get pitcher Trent Thornton in trade with Astros for infielder Aledmys Diaz
Top Sports News
- Lowry, VanVleet lead Raptors to 122-114 win over Grizzlies
- Flames send forward Klimchuk to Maple Leafs in trade for defenceman Nielsen
- Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews could return to lineup on Wednesday
- Josh Donaldson, Atlanta Braves reach deal that works well for both
- Toronto FC makes roster moves, declining options on Irwin, Ricketts