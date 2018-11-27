

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- New Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo named his coaching staff on Tuesday for the 2019 Toronto Blue Jays season.

Montoyo brought back pitching coach Pete Walker and third base coach Luis Rivera, who have spent a total of 16 seasons in Toronto.

The Blue Jays also promoted from within the organization, naming Guillermo Martinez as hitting coach and John Schneider as major league coach.

Joining bench coach Dave Hudgens, the club hired Mark Budzinski as first base coach, Matt Buschmann as bullpen coach, and Shelley Duncan as Major League field co-ordinator.

Montoyo was hired by Toronto as John Gibbbons's replacement on Oct. 25.