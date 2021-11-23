Toronto's Guerrero Jr., Semien, Ray all named to all-MLB first team
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) celebrates his solo home run with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during fifth inning MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021 11:31PM EST
TORONTO - A trio of Toronto Blue Jays has been named to the all-MLB first team, recognizing their stellar 2021 seasons.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and left-hander Robbie Ray all received the honour Tuesday, while outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was picked for the second team.
Guerrero finished the 2021 campaign with a .311 batting average, 111 runs batted in and tied for first in the American League with 48 home runs.
Semien hit .265 with 102 RBIs and set a single-season record for home runs by a first baseman with 45.
Ray ended the year with a 13-7 with a 2.84 earned-run average and won the Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher.
Guerrero and Semien were finalists for AL MVP, though the award ultimately went to Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.
