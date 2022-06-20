Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio watches his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 20, 2022, in Chicago. The Blue Jays lost 8-7. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Share:
Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 20, 2022 11:35PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Luis Robert and Josh Harrison also homered as Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fifth win in seven games. Adam Engel and Reese McGuire each drove in a run.
Anderson had two hits in his first big league game since May 29. He was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin.
Toronto lost for the fourth time in five games. Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio each hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, but Jose Berrios (5-3) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in four innings.
Biggio's first homer of the season trimmed Chicago's lead to one run in the ninth. But Joe Kelly then retired George Springer and Bo Bichette to close out his first save this season.
Harrison put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the second for his first homer with the White Sox. Robert added another two-run shot on a 436-foot drive to left in the third, and Vaughn made it 6-2 with his seventh homer moments after Anderson was picked off first in the fourth.
Vaughn also doubled home Anderson in the first, singled and scored in the third and singled in the sixth. He is batting .415 (27 for 65) in his last 15 games.
Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn (1-0) was charged with five runs, three earned, and four hits in five-plus innings in his second start this year. He missed the season's start because of right knee surgery.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen (broken bone in left hand) hit off a tee and played catch before the game. ... LHP Tayler Saucedo (right hip discomfort) is slated to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
White Sox: To make room for Anderson on the active roster, 3B Yoan Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night's 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning. ... OF Eloy Jimenez is slated to restart his rehab with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. The slugger had surgery April 26 to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. His first rehab period in the minors was shut down because of leg soreness.
UP NEXT
Right-handers Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.21 ERA) and Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.91 ERA) pitch on Tuesday night. Gausman is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three June starts for Toronto. Cease led Chicago to a 5-1 victory at Detroit last week, striking out eight while working five innings of one-run ball.
Share:
More Blue Jays News
- Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7
- Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep
- Aaron Hicks' RBI double the difference as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-0
- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has Tommy John surgery
- Bombs Away: Rizzo's grand slam lifts Yankees over Blue Jays 12-3
Top Sports News
- Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest
- Matt Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as U.S. Open champion
- Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
- World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
- Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen takes pole for Montreal Grand Prix