

The Canadian Press





SAN FRANCISCO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his first major league home run.

The Blue Jays third baseman earned it Tuesday night, sending a 3-2 fastball from San Francisco starter Nick Vincent over the centre-field wall in the first inning of Toronto's road game against the Giants.

Guerrero, in his 14th major league game since he was called up from triple-A Buffalo on April 26, gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with the solo shot, which travelled 432 feet and had an exit velocity of 111.3 miles per hour.

The 20-year-old improved his batting average to .208 from .191 heading into Tuesday's game. He has 10 hits, including two doubles, two runs batted in, six walks and 12 strikeouts.

Guerrero's homer was just the 32nd hit at San Francisco's home stadium this season.