Toronto FC earns point with late goal, but winless skid hit seven games
Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas (4) and Toronto FC forward Terrence Boyd (91) battle for the ball during first half MLS soccer action at BMO field in Toronto, Friday, June 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 9:27PM EDT
A late goal from substitute Jordan Hamilton squeezed out a 2-2 draw for Toronto FC against Sporting Kansas City on Friday.
In extra time and from in close, the Scarborough, Ont., native knocked in a pinpoint pass from Ryan Teller. The tying goal came in the 95th minute.
While Toronto (5-6-4) salvaged a point, the home side's winless streak hit seven games (0-4-3).
Video almost killed Toronto in its attempt for a feel-good result heading into the Gold Cup break.
On two occasions, Sporting Kansas City was awarded penalty kicks and Felipe Gutierrez made good on both to grab a 2-1 lead at BMO Field.
Referee Fotis Bazakos was called upon by the video assistance referee to take a look at two possible fouls inside the box that initially went undetected.