

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has loaned midfielder Kosi Thompson on loan to Norwegian top-flight club Lillestrom SK for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

As part of the loan, Lillestrom will have an option to exercise a permanent transfer for Thompson at the end of his loan.

Thompson, 20, was in his second season with Toronto FC where he has made a combined 44 appearances across all competitions.

He's scored twice since joining the club as a homegrown player in 2022.

The Toronto native made his debut for TFC against Columbus Crew on March 12, 2022 and scored his first goal for the club against Real Salt Lake on April 9, 2022.

The Academy product spent the 2021 season with Toronto FC II, where he made 27 appearances during the 2021 USL League One regular season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in February 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.