Toronto FC signs fullback Luca Petrasso to homegrown player contract
Toronto FC has signed Canadian youth international Luca Petrasso, shown in a handout photo, as a homegrown player on a deal that runs through 2023.The 21-year-old fullback from Toronto is the 27th player to sign for the first team from the TFC FC Academy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lucas Kschischang/Toronto FC
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022 3:03PM EST
Toronto FC has signed Canadian youth international Luca Petrasso as a homegrown player on a deal that runs through 2023.
The 21-year-old fullback from Toronto is the 27th player to sign for the first team from the TFC FC Academy.
“Luca had a very good season for Toronto FC II in 2021, and we are looking to build on that work this year,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “It's always important to see a player move from the academy to the first team. Luca has excellent starting points as a left back with his passing and ability to move forward.”
Toronto is short on fullbacks following the retirement of Justin Morrow and Richie Laryea's departure to England's Nottingham Forest.
Petrasso is the younger brother of York United winger Michael Petrasso, who also spent time at the TFC academy.
Luca Petrasso spent the last four seasons with Toronto FC II, appearing in 63 matches with three goals. The five-foot-11 172-pound defender joined the Toronto academy in January 2013, signing with TFC II in March 2018,
He represented Canada at the 2017 CONCACAF Men's U-17 Championship in Panama.
