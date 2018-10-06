

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The playoffs are gone for Toronto FC. Could Jozy Altidore also be on the way out?

The burly U.S. international sounded like he might be headed elsewhere after scoring his 60th career MLS regular-season goal in a 2-1 loss Saturday to Vancouver that eliminated the MLS champions from post-season contention.

“It's not in my hands, man,” he said when asked if his future lay elsewhere. “I think I've tried to show every night I've stepped on this field at BMO (Field) since 2015 when I arrived to give everything I could all the time. I've tried to play for the fans, for my family, for everybody who's followed this club from Day 1.

“I've done what I can at this point. If my future isn't here, then like I said before it's been nothing but a pleasure. And I want to thank all the fans for all the support throughout the years and all the best in the future and go from there.”

Altidore, who started his MLS career with the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls), moved to Europe in 2008. He came to Toronto in 2015 in a transfer from England's Sunderland.

In 88 games for TFC, he has 45 goals and 12 assists, including a successful penalty kick Saturday.

Altidore, 28, missed much of this season because of foot surgery and came out of the two previous games early with an ankle injury.

“I've got to fix it and get ready for whatever's next,” he said of his ankle. “Wherever my future is.”

Altidore, one of Toronto's three designated players, is making US$5 million this season.