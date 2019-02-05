

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star centre Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$11.634 million.

The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs.

The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs.

This season Matthews has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.

The former NHL rookie of the year has also represented Toronto at the NHL all-star game in each of his three seasons.

He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.