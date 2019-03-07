

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Mac Hollowell to a three-year entry level contract, the club announced Thursday.

Toronto's fourth-round selection, 118th overall, at the 2018 NHL draft, the 20-year-old leads all Ontario Hockey League blue-liners in goals (23) and points (72) this season with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

In 254 regular-season games over five OHL campaigns, the Niagara Falls, Ont., native has 178 points (41 goals, 137 assists) to go along with 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 47 playoff outings.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, who used to hold the same role with the Greyhounds, also took former Sault Ste. Marie defenceman Ramus Sandin with the 29th pick back in June.