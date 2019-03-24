Maple Leafs sign goalie Joseph Woll to entry-level contract
Goaltender Joseph Woll (31) of United States makes a glove save against Sweden during second period semifinal IIHF World Junior Championship hockey action in Buffalo, N.Y. on Thursday, January 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 4:44PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.
The 20-year-old native of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., had a 13-21-3 record and .919 save percentage over 37 games this season with Boston College.
Woll helped the United States win gold at the 2017 world junior hockey championship and bronze at the 2018 tournament.
He was selected by the Maple Leafs in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
