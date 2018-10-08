

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Zac Dalpe struck twice and Jean-Francois Berube made 37 saves as the Cleveland Monsters downed the Toronto Marlies 5-3 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Justin Scott, Michael Prapavessis and Ryan MacInnis also scored for the Monsters (3-0-0), who spoiled Toronto's home opener while earning their third straight win to open the season.

Sam Gagner, Calle Rosen and Chris Mueller supplied the offence for the Marlies (1-2-0), who have allowed 12 goals against in back-to-back losses. Carl Grundstrom tacked on two assists.

Kasimir Kaskisuo allowed five goals on 24 shots after Jeff Glass gave up six goals on 37 shots in a 7-5 loss against the Binghamton Senators on Saturday.

Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.