Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes named to NBA All-Star game as injury replacement
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2024 2:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2024 2:30PM EST
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes will be headed to the NBA All-Star game after being named as an injury replacement by Commissioner Adam Silver.
Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks has also been selected as an injury replacement.
The two will replace Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid and New York Knick Julius Randle in the game.
It will be the first all-star appearance for Barnes.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Atlanta’s Trae Young have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2024
The two players will replace Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and New York’s Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/ZkP7gZmbhj
