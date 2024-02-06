Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes will be headed to the NBA All-Star game after being named as an injury replacement by Commissioner Adam Silver.

Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks has also been selected as an injury replacement.

The two will replace Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid and New York Knick Julius Randle in the game.

It will be the first all-star appearance for Barnes.

