

Web Staff, CP24.com





DeMar DeRozan will not be returning to play for the Toronto Raptors this upcoming season.

Reaction poured in online after a deal that sends the four-time all-star player to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard was officially announced.

The trade was confirmed by the Raptors in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

In the deal, Toronto also acquired Danny Green and the Spurs got Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

DeRozan, 28, led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons and was popular among Torontonians during his nine-year run with the franchise.

Man. Loved everything about @DeMar_DeRozan’s game and passion for the city. Going to miss showing up to the ACC, watch him go for 40 with the smoothest mid-range game in the league. Wishing you nothing but the best my brother. Respect everything you represent and stand for! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 18, 2018

Closest thing we’ve had since Vince Carter in over a decade! Thank you, Demar! pic.twitter.com/Pq1NDF5oN1 — Dalton Pompey (@DaltonPompey) July 18, 2018

On the court, in the community, and in the hearts of @Raptors fans, @DeMar_DeRozan has been an incredible part of Toronto.



On behalf of the whole city, thank you and all the best in San Antonio. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 18, 2018

No. Terrible move. — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 18, 2018

End of a great campaign in Toronto for @DeMar_DeRozan played hard every game! Welcome to the 6 @kawhileonard stay for a long time !☝���� — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 18, 2018

I don’t think kawhi gone rep Toronto the way demar does. — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 18, 2018