DeMar DeRozan will not be returning to play for the Toronto Raptors this upcoming season.

Reaction poured in online after a deal that sends the four-time all-star player to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard was officially announced.

The trade was confirmed by the Raptors in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

In the deal, Toronto also acquired Danny Green and the Spurs got Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

DeRozan, 28, led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons and was popular among Torontonians during his nine-year run with the franchise.

 