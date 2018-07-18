'Fixture in Toronto forever': Reaction to DeRozan's departure from the Raptors
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks on during overtime NBA basketball action against the Milwaukee Bucks in Toronto on Monday, January 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 5:40PM EDT
DeMar DeRozan will not be returning to play for the Toronto Raptors this upcoming season.
Reaction poured in online after a deal that sends the four-time all-star player to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard was officially announced.
The trade was confirmed by the Raptors in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.
In the deal, Toronto also acquired Danny Green and the Spurs got Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.
DeRozan, 28, led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons and was popular among Torontonians during his nine-year run with the franchise.
To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you’s on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had. Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend. To Kawhi...we look forward to a this new chapter and we welcome you to the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball!!! You have always been a poised clinical warrior and I can’t wait to see how Toronto inspires your fight. Let’s Go Raptors.
Man. Loved everything about @DeMar_DeRozan’s game and passion for the city. Going to miss showing up to the ACC, watch him go for 40 with the smoothest mid-range game in the league. Wishing you nothing but the best my brother. Respect everything you represent and stand for!— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 18, 2018
Closest thing we’ve had since Vince Carter in over a decade! Thank you, Demar! pic.twitter.com/Pq1NDF5oN1— Dalton Pompey (@DaltonPompey) July 18, 2018
On the court, in the community, and in the hearts of @Raptors fans, @DeMar_DeRozan has been an incredible part of Toronto.— John Tory (@JohnTory) July 18, 2018
On behalf of the whole city, thank you and all the best in San Antonio.
No. Terrible move.— Norm Kelly (@norm) July 18, 2018
End of a great campaign in Toronto for @DeMar_DeRozan played hard every game! Welcome to the 6 @kawhileonard stay for a long time !☝����— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 18, 2018
I don’t think kawhi gone rep Toronto the way demar does.— Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 18, 2018
Thank you @DeMar_DeRozan for embracing Toronto, and being a great representative for our city on and off the court. One of the greatest @raptors players of all time! #WeTheNorth #RTZ— Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 18, 2018
