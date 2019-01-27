

Dave Jackson, The Associated Press





DALLAS - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from Dallas rookie Luka Doncic in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks on Sunday night.

Pascal Siakam's three-point play snapped a 108-108 tie with 3:56 remaining as the Raptors recovered from a seven-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, who will turn 20 on Feb. 28, finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles.

Danny Green's floater in the lane extended Toronto 's lead to 116-112 with 1:34 remaining. Harrison Barnes missed two critical free throws for the Mavericks, and Leonard scored on a driving lay-up and then converted a free throw after a turnover by Doncic. The Raptors iced the game at the line.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto and Siakam had 14.

Doncic once again turned the fourth quarter into his personal highlight reel, scoring 13 points, including a coast-to-coast dunk that gave Dallas a 99-93 lead.