Raptors all-star guard doubtful to play in Raptors' do-or-die Game 6
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) rips of his jersey as he walks off the floor during first half NBA first round playoff action against the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday’s playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 27, 2022 2:41PM EDT
Toronto Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Thursday's playoff game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.
VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 3, ripping his jersey in frustration as he left the court. He didn't play in the Raptors' 103-88 victory in Game 4 in Philadelphia.
VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time, but the 28-year-old has also been battling a bruised knee that kept him out of 14 regular-season games since late January. The Raptors won nine of those.
VanVleet said he hopes to be healthy enough to play in the second round, should the Raptors win the seven-game series.
Game 7, if needed, would be Saturday in Philadelphia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
Share:
More Raptors News
- Raptors all-star guard doubtful to play in Raptors' do-or-die Game 6
- Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
- Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia
- Sixers centre Joel Embiid slapped with $15,000 fine for criticizing officials
- Thad Young provides a steadying veteran's hand for young Raptors
Top Sports News
- CFL to move harshmarks closer to the centre of field in 2022
- Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win
- Matthews scores NHL-best 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0
- Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
- Jays' Biggio goes on COVID IL, Red Sox place Houck, Crawford on restricted list