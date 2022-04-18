Raptors rookie Barnes ruled out of Game 2, wore a walking boot Monday morning
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, center, gets looked over by the training staff after injuring his left leg during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 3:28PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 18, 2022 3:28PM EDT
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been ruled out of Game 2 of Toronto's best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
The 20-year-old, who is a finalist for NBA rookie of the year honours, wore a walking boot on his sprained left ankle at Monday morning's shootaround.
"I'm still a very positive, happy human being," Barnes told reporters at shootaround. "Just taking it one day at a time."
His absence is a big blow for the Raptors, who dropped Game 1 to Philly 131-111.
"I don't know, might be soon . . . feeling better though, each and every day, for sure," Barnes said on a potential return.
Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an excellent playoff debut on Saturday before Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot with about nine minutes left to play.
Gary Trent Jr., who has a non-COVID illness, wasn't at Monday's shootaround and is listed as doubtful.
Thaddeus Young, who has a sprained left thumb, wore a brace on his injured hand Monday. He's also listed as doubtful.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
Share:
More Raptors News
- Raptors rookie Barnes ruled out of Game 2, wore a walking boot Monday morning
- Toronto Raptors looking to adjust to 76ers' physicality heading into Game 2
- Raptors' Scottie Barnes named NBA rookie of the year finalist
- Raptors' Barnes, Trent Jr. and Young are doubtful for Game 2 against Philadelphia
- Toronto Raptors lose Game 1 of playoff series 131-111 versus 76ers
Top Sports News
- Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon
- Maple Leafs beat Islanders 4-2 to set franchise record for wins in a season with 50
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads attack as the Blue Jays edge Athletics 4-3
- Toronto Blue Jays place starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list
- Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis