Raptors sign Canadian Chris Boucher to standard contract
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) celebrates after dunking the ball during second half NBA basketball action against the Sacramento Kings, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 6:47PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 8:39PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have upgraded the contracts of two of their depth forwards.
The Raptors announced on Sunday that the club has signed Canadian Chris Boucher and Malcolm Miller to standard NBA contracts. Terms of both deals were not disclosed.
Boucher and Miller were previously playing on two-way player contracts and have spent time with the Raptors' G-League affiliate.
Boucher is averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 minutes in 16 games with the Raptors this season.
In 23 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, the Montreal native averaged 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 33.5 minutes -- highlighted by a 47-point performance in December against Oklahoma City.
The six-foot-seven Miller is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 22.8 minutes in six games this season with Raptors 905.
He missed the first 28 games with a torn labrum in his right shoulder sustained while playing for the Raptors' entry at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
