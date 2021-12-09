Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19 following an in-person event on Sunday.

In a statement, Ujiri said the event was organized “ in compliance with all current public health guidance” and that everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination. Masks were worn when guests were not eating or drinking.

“ Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests, and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive,” he said the statement issued Thursday night.

“I am not at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended the game to please do the same. We don’t want to live in fear of this virus but COVID is a persistent enemy.”

On Sunday Ujiri attended the first Giants of Africa event since 2019.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.