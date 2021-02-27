Toronto star Auston Matthews won't play as Leafs face Oilers
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. TTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 2:50PM EST
EDMONTON - The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews won't play due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year.
Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Leafs this season.
Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup - forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury, defenceman Jake Muzzin slots back in after missing two games with a facial fracture and goalie Jack Campbell is available after dealing with a leg injury.
The Leafs currently sit atop the all-Canadian North Division, but the Oilers (14-8-0) are just four points back.
Saturday's game kicks off a three-game series between Edmonton and Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.