

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews won't play due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year.

Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Leafs this season.

Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup - forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury, defenceman Jake Muzzin slots back in after missing two games with a facial fracture and goalie Jack Campbell is available after dealing with a leg injury.

The Leafs currently sit atop the all-Canadian North Division, but the Oilers (14-8-0) are just four points back.

Saturday's game kicks off a three-game series between Edmonton and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.