Two more Toronto Raptors players out because of COVID-19 health and safety reasons
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives as he looks to pass against Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 2:55PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - The Toronto Raptors are dealing with more COVID-19 issues.
Two Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns tonight.
The team says guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined.
In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.
The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.
Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to Portland for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday's NBA trade deadline.