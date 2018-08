The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's Rogers Cup with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over qualifier Carla Suarez Navarro on Thursday.

The U.S. Open champion looked to be cruising to victory with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez, a former top-10 player, battled back to tie it 5-5 in the opening match of the day on centre court at IGA Stadium.

Stephens, the third seed, broke serve for 6-5 and then scored four straight points to put the match away, punctuating her win with and sharp cross-court forehand on match point.

Stephens will next face the winner of a third-round match between Anastaija Sevastova and 10th-seeded Julia Goerges.

Four third-round matches not completed when rain wiped out play Wednesday evening will force some top seeds to play twice in a day.

First seed Simona Halep faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; second seeded Caroline Wozniacki plays Aryna Sabalenka; 13th seeded Venus Williams faces Sorana Cirstea and Victoria Azarenka plays Johanna Korda.