U.S. Open champ Stephens downs Navarro to reach quarters at Rogers Cup
Sloane Stephens of the United States tosses the ball to serve to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Thursday August 9, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 1:53PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's Rogers Cup with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over qualifier Carla Suarez Navarro on Thursday.
The U.S. Open champion looked to be cruising to victory with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez, a former top-10 player, battled back to tie it 5-5 in the opening match of the day on centre court at IGA Stadium.
Stephens, the third seed, broke serve for 6-5 and then scored four straight points to put the match away, punctuating her win with and sharp cross-court forehand on match point.
Stephens will next face the winner of a third-round match between Anastaija Sevastova and 10th-seeded Julia Goerges.
Four third-round matches not completed when rain wiped out play Wednesday evening will force some top seeds to play twice in a day.
First seed Simona Halep faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; second seeded Caroline Wozniacki plays Aryna Sabalenka; 13th seeded Venus Williams faces Sorana Cirstea and Victoria Azarenka plays Johanna Korda.