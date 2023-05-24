

Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press





MADRID - Valencia says it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in a Spanish league match. The club says the punishment is "unfair and disproportionate."

Spanish soccer's competition committee fined Valencia in $48,500 and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games in what is the strongest ever punishment for a club in a case of racism in Spain.

The punishment was part of a strong response by soccer officials and Spanish authorities following an outpouring of support for Vinicius.