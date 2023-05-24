Valencia slams 'disproportionate' punishment after racial abuse against Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gets up from the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Real Madrid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Dec. 30, 2022. Spanish league club Valladolid has on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 suspended 12 season-ticket holders while it and authorities investigate their alleged use of verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior. The incident occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Pablo Garcia, file)
Share:
Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2023 8:38AM EDT
MADRID - Valencia says it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in a Spanish league match. The club says the punishment is "unfair and disproportionate."
Spanish soccer's competition committee fined Valencia in $48,500 and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games in what is the strongest ever punishment for a club in a case of racism in Spain.
The punishment was part of a strong response by soccer officials and Spanish authorities following an outpouring of support for Vinicius.