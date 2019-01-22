

The Associated Press





A World Anti-Doping Agency committee says Russia could be banned from next year's Olympics in Tokyo if data from the Moscow lab has been tampered with.

The Compliance Review Committee says in a letter published by WADA that it would “very likely” recommend that “no Russian officials, athletes or athlete support personnel will be permitted to participate in the 2020 Olympic or Paralympic Games” if that happens.

The CRC also states that it could recommend “that Russia may not be granted any right to host any world championships in any sport for a specified period.”

Russia handed over data from Moscow's anti-doping lab last week after missing a Dec. 31 deadline.

WADA has started analyzing the data, which could take several weeks.