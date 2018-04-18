Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach, Erin Popovich, dies
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich walks upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 117-101. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:58PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO -- The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died.
The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.
"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humour to all of us."
The Popovichs were married four decades and had two children.
Gregg Popovich has coach San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.