

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Jim Lawson believes it's time to hand over the reins to Woodbine Entertainment.

Lawson announced Tuesday he plans to step down as Woodbine 's CEO this fall. The exact date wasn't divulged.

Lawson has been Woodbine 's CEO since April 2015.

“Being CEO of Woodbine Entertainment has been a great honour and passion for me,” Lawson said in a statement. “On a personal level, I've truly enjoyed my time leading the organization and I'm so grateful for the incredible people I've had the honour of working with, but it's now time to spend more time with my family.

“On a professional level, during my time with Woodbine we've become a multi-dimensional organization, having expanded our scope and reputation as a world leader in dual-breed horse racing while working meticulously and respectfully to drive new revenues that will continue to support the Ontario horse-racing industry for decades to come. I have every confidence Woodbine Entertainment is on a path to a very strong and sustainable future.”

The expectation is Lawson, 64, of Hamilton, will remain associated with Woodbine in a yet unspecified senior role.

Lawson also served as CFL board chairman from 2013 to 2019, twice acting as interim league commissioner.

Lawson comes by his football and horse-racing acumen honestly.

His father, Mel, played quarterback for the 1943 Grey Cup-champion Hamilton Flying Wildcats. He scored the winning touchdown and at the age of 20 became the youngest quarterback to ever win the title.

Jim Lawson's grandfather, Charles, owned the Wildcats in the 1940s and was a key figure in merging the Wildcats and Hamilton Tigers to become the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1950.

Mel Lawson was also involved with thoroughbred racing as the owner of Jim Dandy Stable, purchasing his first horse in 1964. His horses won 66 stakes races, impressive considering the breeding operation produced roughly two or three horses annually.

In the 1984 Queen's Plate (renamed the King's Plate earlier this year), Lawson's horse Let's Go Blue and Key to the Moon were battling down the stretch before Key to the Moon finished first. Both jockeys claimed foul but the result stood.

Members of Lawson's camp felt an appeal could result in the decision being overturned. But Lawson declined, accepting the steward's decision as final.

Mel Lawson was inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2010 before passing away in 2011.

Jim Lawson was also drafted by the NHL's Montreal Canadiens in 1978 out of Brown University. He played two seasons with the AHL's Nova Scotia Voyageurs before retiring to pursue a law career.

In 2018, Lawson was elected as chairman of the board by the directors of the Ontario Racing Commission. He also served as Chairman of the Jockey Club of Canada (2010-2015).

One of Jim Lawson's biggest challenges as Woodbine CEO was guiding the industry (harness and thoroughbred racing) through the global pandemic and the various cancellations, delays and restrictions it created. But finding ways for Woodbine to maximize its nearly 700 acres of land was always a focus for Lawson.

A $1-billion resort featuring a “modern Vegas-style casino” is slated to open adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack this summer. It will feature a 400-room hotel (featuring some overlooking the E.P. Taylor Turf Course), dining options, and a 5,000-seat live entertainment venue.

Last year, Lawson announced Woodbine Entertainment's desire to provide Canadian soccer with a national training facility. Woodbine designated a portion of its land for construction of the venues with the goal of creating a centre of excellence for the sport in Canada.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to thank Jim for his strong, unwavering and impactful leadership to both Woodbine Entertainment and the Ontario horse racing industry over the last 15 years,” said Hugh Mitchell, the chair of Woodbine 's board of directors. “Jim has made lasting contributions that will undoubtedly benefit the organization and industry for decades.

“As for Woodbine 's next leader, the board's Succession Committee is working diligently and is confident we will be successful in finding the next CEO who will continue to build on our positive momentum.”

Trainer Mark Casse, a Hall of Famer in both Canada and the U.S., praised Lawson for his commitment to ensuring the health of Canadian horse racing.

“Obviously, I'm happy for Jim, in that he and Sue will be able to take time to do some things they'd like to do, which will be nice for them,” Casse said. “I will miss his leadership because I think he's done so many great things for Woodbine .

“I know there are a lot of things in the works and Woodbine is going to continue to get bigger and stronger, they have already under his leadership. Woodbine has become much more popular in the U.S. than it was 15 to 20 years ago (and) I think a lot of that comes from Jim's vision.”

Lawson feels the horse-racing industry is on stable ground.

“I leave knowing the industry is trending in the right direction,” he said. “There have been plenty of challenges over my 15-year association with Woodbine but we have built a very strong foundation that positions the industry for a bright future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.