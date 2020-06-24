

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with four sexual assaults in downtown Toronto.

The first two assaults occurred around 11 p.m. on May 23 in the areas of Bay and College streets.

According to the Toronto Police Service, a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound on College Street when she was approached by a man, who then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police were also told that a similar incident occurred to a 24-year-old woman who was walking eastbound on Grenville Street, near Bay street.

Around 9:20 a.m. on June 11, emergency crews responded to a report of a sexual assault near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West. Police said that a woman was approached by a man, who then allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

The fourth incident occurred two days later at 11:30 p.m. Police said that a 21-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Wellesley Street, near Bay Street, when an unknown man passed her, then turned around and approached her from behind.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and then fled on foot towards Queen’s Park, police added.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all four assaults.

In at least three of the incidents, police have described the suspect as being an Asian male in his 20s, standing at about five-foot-ten with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, and both a light blue jacket and a grey fitted puffy jacket.

On Tuesday, police released security camera photos of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to reach out to investigators or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.