A cry of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as Toronto mother Cindy Ali, formerly convicted of killing her disabled teenage daughter, was acquitted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Jane Kelly handed down the verdict to a courtroom full of Ali's family, friends, and supporters, also finding Ali not guilty on the included offences of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

“Having reviewed all the evidence in this case, I have a reasonable doubt about Mrs. Ali’s guilt,” Kelly wrote in her decision, released in full with her verdict. “I acquit Mrs. Ali of first-degree murder.”

Cynara died in February 2011. Ali has always maintained that Cynara died after two men broke into her Scarborough townhouse looking for a “package.” She told police officers and later testified that one of the men forced her from room-to-room, looking for the item. When she returned to the living room, Cynara was lifeless on the couch with the other man standing over her, holding a pillow, according to her testimonies. The two men were never found.

After Cindy called 911 to report the break-in, first responders found Cynara without vital signs. She was resuscitated and brought to the hospital, where she died just over a day later.

After more than a year of investigation by Toronto police, Ali was charged in March 2012 with manslaughter, upgraded seven months later to first-degree murder.

When the case went to trial five years later, it took less than 10 hours of deliberations before a jury convicted Ali of murder.

In 2021, that conviction was successfully appealed when the Ontario Court of Appeal found that the jury had been improperly instructed by the trial judge, forcing them into too narrow a decision.

“It feels good to be free," Ali told reporters outside the courthouse on Friday. "Now it is our time as a family to start healing and try to put some normalcy back in our lives."