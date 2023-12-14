

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





If you’re planning to head out to enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities, TTC and GO transit will be offering free all-night service for riders across the city.

TTC will be partnering once again with Canadian spirit and wine company Colby to cover fares through its free-ride program while encouraging riders to use public transit to get home safely.

For GTA riders, GO transit will be teaming up with Forty Creek Whisky to cover the cost of bus and train fares. Service will also run all night into the morning of Jan. 1 for the first time this year.

In a news release, GO says they plan to operate additional late-evening trains into Union Station after midnight.

Rides on all TTC and GO transit streetcars, buses, and trains starting after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day will be of no charge to users.

Here is what you need to know about getting home after New Year’s Eve:

Line 1 – Yonge University

The last northbound train from Union Station towards Finch Station leaves at 2:31 a.m.

The last northbound train from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station leaves at 2:27 a.m.

The last southbound train from Finch Station towards Union Station leaves at 2 a.m.

The last southbound train from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

The last eastbound train from Kipling Station leaves at 2:15 a.m.

The last east or westbound train from Bloor-Yonge Station leaves at 2:39 a.m.

The last westbound train from Kennedy Station leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

The last eastbound train from Sheppard-Yonge Station leaves at 2:57 a.m.

The last westbound train from Don Mills Station leaves at 3:09 a.m.

GO Transit

On the Lakeshore East and West GO Lines, trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

On the Kitchener Line, trains will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 a.m. until 5:35 a.m.

The Milton Line will have two additional trips heading westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 a.m. and 3:55 a.m.

On the Barrie Line, three special trains will depart between 12:55 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

On the Stouffville Line, three special trains will depart between 12:40 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

On the Richmond Hill Line, one special train will head northbound at 1:10 a.m.