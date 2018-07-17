Cooler temperatures on the way as heat warning comes to an end
A man kayaks in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day in Toronto on Friday, August 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:01AM EDT
Another extended stretch of hot and humid weather has come to an end.
Environment Canada has lifted a heat warning that was first issued for the entire GTA on Saturday.
The moves comes as a cooler air mass arrives in the region after days of stifling conditions.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 27 C today but it will drop to 15 C overnight before topping out at a slightly below seasonal 25 C on Wednesday.
The temperatures won’t spike after that either.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the next seven days suggests that temperatures will stay in the mid-20s with Thursday and Friday offering the hottest conditions with daytime highs of 28 C.
On Monday, the temperature reached 32 C but it felt like 41 with then humidity.