

Sean Davidson, CP24.com





The earliest start to spring in more than 100 years is set to bring with it a blast of warm weather in Toronto on Friday.

Spring starts at exactly 11:49 p.m. tonight, marking the earliest start to the season in North America in 124 years.

For the first full day of spring tomorrow, Environment Canada forecasts temperatures will reach 16 C with mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and an afternoon risk of a thunderstorm.

Unfortunately the warm weather won’t stay for long: temperatures are set to plummet on Friday night to a low of -10 C.

It will remain chilly, but sunny, over the weekend with a high of 0 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday.

Environment Canada says the record temperature for March 20 is 21.9 C and was set back in 2012 while the lowest was -20 C in 1949.

The average temperature for this time of year is 5 C.

Summer arrives on June 20.