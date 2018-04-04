

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Strong winds are set to hit Toronto today and the blustery weather could result in power outages and damage to building, Environment Canada says.

A wind warning has been issued for the GTA and parts of southern Ontario and the region could see gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour later today.

“A sharp arctic cold front will blast east across the region early this morning. Very strong westerly winds will develop in its wake,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

The national weather agency says the high winds may result in power outages in some areas.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the advisory continued.

The windy weather is expected to taper off Wednesday evening.

A special weather statement issued Tuesday ahead of heavy rain in the region has now ended.

Environment Canada said that the rain is expected to quickly end this morning and when the rain wraps up, the region will have seen between 15 and 30 millimetres of rain.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and Toronto will see a high of 5 C today.

Below seasonal temperatures will persist for the next week.