

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Motorists in the GTA had a bit of a difficult commute this morning as dense fog formed in the region.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Toronto, Caledon, Mississauga, Brampton, York Region, and Durham Region this morning, warning of near-zero visibility in some spots.

“Areas of dense fog have developed again early this morning. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the national weather agency warned.

The advisory ended shortly before 10 a.m.

Toronto will see a high of 6 C Tuesday and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday this week.