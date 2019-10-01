

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto ahead of a big temperature drop on Wednesday.

The city is experiencing unseasonably warm weather today but the warmth is not expected to last.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29 C on Tuesday with the temperature feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.

By Wednesday afternoon, the national weather agency says the temperature will dip to 13 C.

The temperature swing could result in some severe weather for the GTA this afternoon and evening.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay by early afternoon,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory issued Tuesday.

“These storms are then expected to track southeastward across southern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours. The storms will likely move through the GTA late this afternoon.

“Torrential downpours,” “frequent lightning and hail,” and a risk of an “isolated tornado” are also possible, according to Environment Canada.

Showers and a high of 19 C are in the forecast tomorrow but Environment Canada said the temperature is expected to fall to 13 C in the afternoon.

The temperature will hover around 14 C for the rest of the week and relief from the rain likely won’t come until Saturday.