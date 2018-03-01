

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It appears winter isn’t finished with us just yet.

Ahead of a mix of rain and snow this evening, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Caledon, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

According to the national weather agency, the region could see between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall by Friday morning.

“A rain and wet snow mix is expected to move into the Greater Toronto Area early this evening as a strengthening low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes. As the low pressure passes by to the south, brisk northeasterly winds will pull in colder air and cause the precipitation to turn over to all snow this evening,” the weather advisory reads.

“There remains some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the low pressure area. This will affect how much snow falls across the area, as the Toronto area will be near the northern edge of this late winter snowstorm.”

Environment Canada also says that “strong and gusty” northernly winds could create poor visibility in certain areas tonight.

The snow is expected to taper off by early Friday morning.

“Although the worst of the conditions are expected tonight, the Friday morning commute will likely still be affected,” the weather advisory concludes.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs above the freezing mark.